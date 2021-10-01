First Black Cameron University faculty member dies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cameron University have announced the death of a faculty member.

Valree Wynn died last Sept. 25 at age 99.

She joined Cameron in 1965 as the school’s first Black faculty member, staying there until her retirement in 1985.

Wynn was also the first black woman to earn master’s and doctorate degrees in English from OSU, and was the first to chair the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges.

She was inducted into both the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

Her services will be Oct. 1 at noon at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.

