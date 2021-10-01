Expert Connections
Friday is last day to register for 2021 Spirit of Survival

This year's Spirit of Survival will be a virtual event.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, Oct. 1 is the last day people can register for this year’s Spirit of Survival.

The money raised from the annual event goes to help those undergoing cancer treatment at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Because of the coronavirus, the event went completely virtual this year.

If you’d like to register, you can go online here.

