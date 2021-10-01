Friday is last day to register for 2021 Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, Oct. 1 is the last day people can register for this year’s Spirit of Survival.

The money raised from the annual event goes to help those undergoing cancer treatment at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Because of the coronavirus, the event went completely virtual this year.

If you’d like to register, you can go online here.

