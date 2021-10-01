Man sentenced for CCDC assault

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man charged in connection to an assault at the Comanche County Detention Center has been sentenced.

Mark Mohow pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault and Battery, after he and two other inmates at the jail attacked a fourth man.

He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, and was also ordered to pay restitution for the victim’s hospital bills.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.