Man sentenced for CCDC assault

Mark Mohow is sentenced in Assault and Battery case at Comanche County Detention Center
Mark Mohow is sentenced in Assault and Battery case at Comanche County Detention Center
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man charged in connection to an assault at the Comanche County Detention Center has been sentenced.

Mark Mohow pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault and Battery, after he and two other inmates at the jail attacked a fourth man.

He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, and was also ordered to pay restitution for the victim’s hospital bills.

