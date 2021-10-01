Expert Connections
More details released in Thursday attack in Lawton

Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New details have been released in an attack that took place in a Lawton neighborhood Thursday.

According to a police report, the victim told police he was attacked by multiple people near the intersection of 12th and Pennsylvania Thursday morning before a friend took him to NW Taylor, where police were called.

According to the report, the victim, who had suffered gash wounds, told police he didn’t know the people who attacked him.

He told officers he believed the attack was a set-up, but didn’t go into details about how the attack started.

He told police he had a pistol on him during the attack, but at some point dropped it.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released at this time.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

