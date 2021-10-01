More details released in Thursday attack in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New details have been released in an attack that took place in a Lawton neighborhood Thursday.

According to a police report, the victim told police he was attacked by multiple people near the intersection of 12th and Pennsylvania Thursday morning before a friend took him to NW Taylor, where police were called.

According to the report, the victim, who had suffered gash wounds, told police he didn’t know the people who attacked him.

He told officers he believed the attack was a set-up, but didn’t go into details about how the attack started.

He told police he had a pistol on him during the attack, but at some point dropped it.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released at this time.

