OKDHS offers child care subsidy for those seeking jobs

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has expanded a program for subsidized child care.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents who have been unemployed and are looking to get back to work are now eligible for three months of fully-subsidized child care during their job search.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services made the announcement.

This is an expansion of a program that previously only benefitted those who lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and it was limited to 60 days. The program started in May 2020 and the expansion begins October 1.

According to OKDHS, the money for the program came from a $50 million block grant from the federal CARES Act.

To get the three months of child care subsidy, you can apply online at okdhslive.org.

Applicants will have to provide their final paystub, and, once approved, choose a licensed child care provider who is contracted with OKDHS to accept subsidy payments.

