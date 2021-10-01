Expert Connections
Public comments sought for proposed changes to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The organization is seeking public comment on their newly-drafted Environmental Assessment.

The assessment proposes a few changes: co-locating and consolidating multiple facilities to improve efficiency, modernizing transportation infrastructure and demolishing unnecessary infrastructure at the refuge.

Some of the infrastructure they plan to demolish would be around the current administrative compound, the abandoned Treasure Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center site and Charons Garden Wilderness access points.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the money for the project will come from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The draft of the Environmental Assessment can be found here.

Comments can be mailed to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, 32 Refuge Headquarters, Indiahoma, OK 73552, or emailed to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov.

Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m., November 1, 2020.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

