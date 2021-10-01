Expert Connections
Ribbons placed around Lawton in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Oct. 1 the Marie Detty New Directions Shelter headed out to tie purple ribbons along Gore.

The purple ribbons are a symbol of courage and hope for victims of domestic violence.

The volunteers walked the length of Gore this morning from 11th to 2nd street tying the ribbons.

“We are kicking of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness month,” Program Director at Marie Detty New Directions Shelter Latricia Kippers said. “So, we are here to tie ribbons from 11th and Gore to Second and Gore. We also have Fort Sill domestic violence program here, helping us. And so we work as a collaborative effort to support survivors of domestic violence.”

The shelter has numerous events planned for the month, including a Walk and Trunk-or-Treat event.

Kippers gave more information in an earlier interview.

