Sulphur man wins $2M in Powerball

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Sulphur in Murray County has won $2 million from Powerball.

Charles G. of Sulphur matched five out of five white balls during Wednesday night’s drawing. That usually nets people $1 million, but since he added Power Play, the $1 investment won him an extra $1 million.

He got his winning ticket from the Snak Shak at 12th and Broadway in Sulphur, according to the Oklahoma Lottery.

No one won the actual Power Ball, though, matching all five white balls as well as the red, so the next drawing Saturday will be for $620 million. That means it is the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in game history.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.