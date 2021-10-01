Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Walters Car Cruz set for this weekend

By Alex Knapp
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Car Cruz and City-wide Garage Sale is happening this weekend in Walters, and it’s gearing up to be fun for the whole family.

The Car Cruz begins on Saturday morning.

If you plan on registering your car into a contest, registration begins at 8, and judging begins at 11.

There will also be live music and games for kids and food from local Walters restaurants, and several food trucks will also be in attendance.

The event is expected to go on, rain or shine.

“The biggest deal is.. we’ve been shut down for a long time as a community, and so this is our opportunity to go out and be together,” Walters Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Jake Jacob said. “We can distance if we need to do that, people can wear masks if they need to do that. We had it last year, and it was one of our highest attended events in the community, because it’s for people of all ages. From kids, all the way to our senior adults who remember some of these cars when they were first learning how to drive. “

You can visit the Walters Commerce website for a schedule of events, or even to pre-register your car.

That website can be found at https://www.walterschamber.com/.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: LPD says no one shot, still investigating attack
A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Marcus Fixico
Man arrested for exposing himself in Altus
Car hits power pole off 40th street and Bishop road in Lawton.
Public Service of Oklahoma called to crash
Authorities give details about manhunt in Duncan.
Authorities detail capture of wanted man in Stephens County

Latest News

The Walters Car Cruz and Citywide Garage Sale takes place Saturday.
Walters Car Cruz set for this weekend
This year's Spirit of Survival will be a virtual event.
Friday is last day to register for 2021 Spirit of Survival
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains...
Public comments sought for proposed changes to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has expanded a program for subsidized child care.
OKDHS offers child care subsidy for those seeking jobs