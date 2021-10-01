Walters Car Cruz set for this weekend

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Car Cruz and City-wide Garage Sale is happening this weekend in Walters, and it’s gearing up to be fun for the whole family.

The Car Cruz begins on Saturday morning.

If you plan on registering your car into a contest, registration begins at 8, and judging begins at 11.

There will also be live music and games for kids and food from local Walters restaurants, and several food trucks will also be in attendance.

The event is expected to go on, rain or shine.

“The biggest deal is.. we’ve been shut down for a long time as a community, and so this is our opportunity to go out and be together,” Walters Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Jake Jacob said. “We can distance if we need to do that, people can wear masks if they need to do that. We had it last year, and it was one of our highest attended events in the community, because it’s for people of all ages. From kids, all the way to our senior adults who remember some of these cars when they were first learning how to drive. “

You can visit the Walters Commerce website for a schedule of events, or even to pre-register your car.

That website can be found at https://www.walterschamber.com/.

