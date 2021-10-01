Expert Connections
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton

Amanda Coulter
Amanda Coulter(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is behind bars, facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Lawton.

Amanda Rae Coulter has been charged with distribution of a dangerous substance, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, in July she sold 29.8 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer with the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.

Later in the month, she was pulled over in Lawton because her windshield was cracked.

A search of her car found three baggies of methamphetamine, weighing 6.39 grams, 38.9 grams and 28.9 grams.

Coulter’s bond has been set at $50,000.

She is set to appear in court on December 14 for a preliminary hearing conference.

