7News First Alert Weather: Cold front leaves behind a pleasant weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move across Texoma with storms weakening as they move eastward. Lingering showers and storms are likely into the overnight hours. An additional 0.50-1.50′' of rain will bring a localized flooding threat mainly for areas with poor drainage and low lying areas. Overnight lows will fall into low 60s and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

On Saturday, the cold front moves east where gradual clearing will take place throughout the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for eastern parts of Texoma with skies gradually becoming sunny. Highs will top out in the low 80s and winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Dry air will filter in on Sunday bringing mostly sunny skies and the return of a dry weather pattern.

Next week will be a great week to enjoy outdoors with seasonal highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

