Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (10/2 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies as the clouds from this afternoon will phase out as then cold front continues to move east. Lows in the mid/upper 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with no precipitation as the cold front and rain chances push off to the east with dry air settling in behind it across Texoma. Highs will be in the mid-80s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday we can expect mostly sunny skies to continue, though some mid-level moisture could contribute to a pop-up shower, but expect to stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A low pressure system associated with the rain we have recently received will settle in across the southeastern part of the country. This will allow for a northerly wind flow of dry air to flood into the Southern Plains. This will keep skies clear and temperatures slightly above average over the first part of next week. A high pressure ridge will build into the southern US by the back half of next week, continuing the trend of sunny skies while also bringing in a southerly wind flow, increasing temperatures up to the upper 80s and the low/mid 90s by next weekend.

Far range forecasts show a potential low-pressure trough moving in from the west sometime the week of Sunday, October 10th. This could bring our next chance of rain that week as well as cooling us off from the above average temperatures we will see this upcoming weekend. Of course this is all over a week out, so the extent of rain we could receive, as well as temperature cool-off is unknown at the moment, but we will keep you up to date as models become more confident.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton
Amanda Coulter
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
More details released in Thursday attack in Lawton
A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Mark Mohow is sentenced in Assault and Battery case at Comanche County Detention Center
Man sentenced for CCDC assault

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6:30AM
First Alert Weather 6:30AM
First Alert Weather 6:30AM
First Alert Weather 6:30am
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front leaves behind a pleasant weekend
Lawton Observed High Temperatures for September
September Recap: Unseasonably Warm and with Lack of Rain