First Alert Forecast (10/2 PM)

LAWTON, Okla.

Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies as the clouds from this afternoon will phase out as then cold front continues to move east. Lows in the mid/upper 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with no precipitation as the cold front and rain chances push off to the east with dry air settling in behind it across Texoma. Highs will be in the mid-80s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday we can expect mostly sunny skies to continue, though some mid-level moisture could contribute to a pop-up shower, but expect to stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A low pressure system associated with the rain we have recently received will settle in across the southeastern part of the country. This will allow for a northerly wind flow of dry air to flood into the Southern Plains. This will keep skies clear and temperatures slightly above average over the first part of next week. A high pressure ridge will build into the southern US by the back half of next week, continuing the trend of sunny skies while also bringing in a southerly wind flow, increasing temperatures up to the upper 80s and the low/mid 90s by next weekend.

Far range forecasts show a potential low-pressure trough moving in from the west sometime the week of Sunday, October 10th. This could bring our next chance of rain that week as well as cooling us off from the above average temperatures we will see this upcoming weekend. Of course this is all over a week out, so the extent of rain we could receive, as well as temperature cool-off is unknown at the moment, but we will keep you up to date as models become more confident.

