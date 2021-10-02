First Alert Weather 6:30am

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The last round of showers and storms has pushed off to the Northeast of Texoma, leaving us with much needed rain. Some places in the last 24 hours received over an inch. Today, clouds will clear as well, with temps around average in the lower 80s with light northerly winds.

Tonight, skies remain clear and temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with winds North at 5-10 mph. The cold front that became stationary and produced most of the rain for us will finally push to the east overnight. This is a great first weekend of Fall, get out and enjoy the calm conditions!

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid to upper 80s. Monday has a stray chance for a light pop up shower but overall will remain dry due to a high pressure ridge building over most of the Rocky’s and the Southern Plains early next week. This will give us dry conditions and only a few clouds through the end of next week. Night time temperatures will be quite cool, in the low to mid 50s, as clear conditions overnight allows for radiative cooling.

