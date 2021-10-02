Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Weather 6:30am

By Reece Cole
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The last round of showers and storms has pushed off to the Northeast of Texoma, leaving us with much needed rain. Some places in the last 24 hours received over an inch. Today, clouds will clear as well, with temps around average in the lower 80s with light northerly winds.

Tonight, skies remain clear and temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with winds North at 5-10 mph. The cold front that became stationary and produced most of the rain for us will finally push to the east overnight. This is a great first weekend of Fall, get out and enjoy the calm conditions!

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid to upper 80s. Monday has a stray chance for a light pop up shower but overall will remain dry due to a high pressure ridge building over most of the Rocky’s and the Southern Plains early next week. This will give us dry conditions and only a few clouds through the end of next week. Night time temperatures will be quite cool, in the low to mid 50s, as clear conditions overnight allows for radiative cooling.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Coulter
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
More details released in Thursday attack in Lawton
A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Mark Mohow is sentenced in Assault and Battery case at Comanche County Detention Center
Man sentenced for CCDC assault
Marcus Fixico
Man arrested for exposing himself in Altus

Latest News

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton
Fort Sill Troops return to base from conducting ground combat operations in Mojave desert.
Fort Sill troops return to base after ground combat operations
Optometrists celebrate Giving Sight Day.
Optometrists celebrate Giving Sight Day
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front leaves behind a pleasant weekend