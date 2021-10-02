Fort Sill troops return to base after ground combat operations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three hundred Fort Sill soldiers are back on post after a training for deployment readiness.

Soldiers in the 2nd Battallion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade were deployed to the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California, and landed back in Lawton today.

Lt. Col. Frank Maxwell said the soldiers spent three weeks conducting large scale ground combat operations.

And he said they were excited to get back home to Lawton-Fort Sill.

“The soldiers after speaking with me and spending time in Mojave desert, they truly missed the Lawton Fort Sill Community and are excited to be back home,” he said.

Lt. Col. Maxwell said the soldiers performed well, supporting an infantry division, along with brigade combat teams.

