One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.(AP)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Lawton.

The Lawton Police Department responded to a call at 1618 SW New York Ave just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident and interviewing witnesses.

You can count on 7NEWS to keep you updated as we learn more.

