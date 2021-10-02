One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Lawton.

The Lawton Police Department responded to a call at 1618 SW New York Ave just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident and interviewing witnesses.

