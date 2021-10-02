Optometrists celebrate Giving Sight Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, Oklahoman Optometrists are celebrating the Giving Sight Day.

Texoma Eye-doctors have been hard at work sharing the gift of vision with at-need patients, by giving out complimentary eye-exams.

You can find the list of all participating local optometrist by following the link on your screen.

However, most local optometrist’s have already wrapped up their free eye exams.

Dr. Chris Paul Swanson at Complete Eye care in Lawton, will be seeing patients from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anyone who comes in will receive an appointment card with a voucher for the free eye exam when they come in on Oct. 2.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to be an eye doctor in Lawton for the last 20 years,” Swanson said. “And this community has meant alot to me personally, and it’s a great opportunity for us to help those in our community, we always have. Just last year, there were several patients who had sight-threatening eye diseases, such as glaucoma. And those diseases, if you get a chance to help them early, there is real opportunity to save their vision.”

Even if patients can’t make it tomorrow, Dr. Swanson encourages those, who feel that they really need it, to get their eyes checked.

