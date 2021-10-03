Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (10/3 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be a great evening for any nighttime activities to enjoy this early fall weather. Clear skies with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph and overnight lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the mid-to-upper 80s to start a new workweek. Mostly sunny skies again like today with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

The first half of this upcoming week will be very enjoyable, as a low pressure system in the southeast US will direct northerly dry air into Texoma. This will keep temperatures just slightly above average in the low 80s through the middle of the week as sunny skies remain. By Thursday a high pressure ridge will build in from the southwest over the southern US. While we will continue to stay sunny, our temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and 90s by the end of the week thanks to southerly wind flow bringing in hot, dry air. Temperatures this upcoming weekend could reach as high as the mid 90s.

A trough from the west will push into the Rocky Mountains by next Sunday. Models currently have it moving into the central US by early next week, were we could see some relief from the above average temperatures and potentially see our next chance of rain as well. Currently far-range models are still uncertain about how much rainfall we could see and who across the southern plains will see rain, but we will keep you updated as we get closer to next week.

