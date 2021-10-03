Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Community Theatre fundraises with Halloween costume sale

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre decided to get creative with its fall fundraiser this year, by hosting a Halloween costume sale on Saturday just in time for spooky season.

In a world where the most popular Halloween costumes are superheroes and princesses, LCT offered unique costumes.

Shoppers picked up items from productions like the Lion King, Spamalot and Young Frankenstein.

Managing Director Chance Harmon said he wasn’t sure who was having more fun -- LCT volunteers or shoppers.

“We have costumes that we kind of need to purge because we need to make room for new ones, for new shows, and we thought what a great idea,” Harmon said. “We can sell these costumes, and you know this is the type of year, I don’t know about you, but sometimes I think ‘What am I going to be for Halloween?’ so they can come down here and be with a bunch of actors and thespians and we can give them ideas.”

Catherine Wright serves on the fundraising committee.

She said the idea started at a board meeting and grew from there.

“Basically getting all the stuff that we knew weren’t going to be able to use again and getting it out of what we have, so that we’d open up space and then that’s when we decided why don’t we do a costume sale since we’re coming up to Halloween and since these are such great costumes but we can’t use them, so let’s make it a win-win,” Wright said.

Even before the big sale, people stopped by the theatre to start purchasing items with everything from sunglasses to shoes and jewelry available.

“We’re the longest continually running community theatre in the state of Oklahoma,” Harmon said. “We’ve been providing quality entertainment, camps for children and we just want to keep that tradition alive, and of course, we always need support from the community and they have really shown up today.”

According to Wright, events like this are exactly what make LCT such an important part of the southwest Oklahoma community.

“When you get the question, ‘What’s great about Lawton?’ I think Lawton Community Theatre is at the top of a lot of people’s mind when they go to Lawton, when they think about Lawton. This is something that really makes us special,” Wright said.

Harmon said the fundraising goal for the day was $5000.

LCT’s next show will be “The Last Five Years” at the end of October.

You can call the box office at 580-355-1600 to buy tickets or visit www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton
Amanda Coulter
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton
Fort Sill Troops return to base from conducting ground combat operations in Mojave desert.
Fort Sill troops return to base after ground combat training
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
More details released in Thursday attack in Lawton
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains...
Public comments sought for proposed changes to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

The entries included sayings, movie characters, and even artistic renderings of Elvis Presley...
Quilt N Bee hosts traveling quilt show
Shoppers picked up items from productions like the Lion King, Spamalot and Young Frankenstein.
LCT hosts Halloween costume sale
The entries included sayings, movie characters, and even artistic renderings of Elvis Presley...
Traveling quilt show comes to Cache
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/2 PM)