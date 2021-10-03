Lawton Community Theatre fundraises with Halloween costume sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre decided to get creative with its fall fundraiser this year, by hosting a Halloween costume sale on Saturday just in time for spooky season.

In a world where the most popular Halloween costumes are superheroes and princesses, LCT offered unique costumes.

Shoppers picked up items from productions like the Lion King, Spamalot and Young Frankenstein.

Managing Director Chance Harmon said he wasn’t sure who was having more fun -- LCT volunteers or shoppers.

“We have costumes that we kind of need to purge because we need to make room for new ones, for new shows, and we thought what a great idea,” Harmon said. “We can sell these costumes, and you know this is the type of year, I don’t know about you, but sometimes I think ‘What am I going to be for Halloween?’ so they can come down here and be with a bunch of actors and thespians and we can give them ideas.”

Catherine Wright serves on the fundraising committee.

She said the idea started at a board meeting and grew from there.

“Basically getting all the stuff that we knew weren’t going to be able to use again and getting it out of what we have, so that we’d open up space and then that’s when we decided why don’t we do a costume sale since we’re coming up to Halloween and since these are such great costumes but we can’t use them, so let’s make it a win-win,” Wright said.

Even before the big sale, people stopped by the theatre to start purchasing items with everything from sunglasses to shoes and jewelry available.

“We’re the longest continually running community theatre in the state of Oklahoma,” Harmon said. “We’ve been providing quality entertainment, camps for children and we just want to keep that tradition alive, and of course, we always need support from the community and they have really shown up today.”

According to Wright, events like this are exactly what make LCT such an important part of the southwest Oklahoma community.

“When you get the question, ‘What’s great about Lawton?’ I think Lawton Community Theatre is at the top of a lot of people’s mind when they go to Lawton, when they think about Lawton. This is something that really makes us special,” Wright said.

Harmon said the fundraising goal for the day was $5000.

LCT’s next show will be “The Last Five Years” at the end of October.

You can call the box office at 580-355-1600 to buy tickets or visit www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.