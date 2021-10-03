Expert Connections
Quilt N Bee hosts traveling quilt show

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A traveling quilt show made its way across the country to Cache this week.

The Quilt N Bee in Cache is hosting the show, which contains quilts made from quilters in Utah.

In 2019, the Utah quilters were given a playing card, and then challenged to interpret the card in any way that they wanted to on their quilt.

The entries included sayings, movie characters, and even artistic renderings of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

The owner of the shop, Beverly Martine, emphasized how participating in quilting challenges can help build community among quilters.

“They get together in groups and they learn new things and new techniques and they visit and chat and have a great time,” Martine said.

The Quilt N Bee plans to do a quilt show of their own next summer.

The quilts will be up in the shop until October 8 before they are sent to their next location, which will be in Washington state.

