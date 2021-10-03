Sunny and Dry Weather Pattern Return for Next Several Days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Light, patchy fog low to the ground in some area this morning as strong radiative cooling evaporates the moisture left over from the last few days. This will allow dew points to drop throughout the day, making for a comfortable temps in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds light out of the North at around 5-10 mph.

Tonight we remain mostly clear with light North winds and temperatures getting down to the middle 50s. Another perfect night to open windows and enjoy more Fall-like overnight weather.

Going forward we have no rain chances over the next several days and a low pressure storm system settles in the Southeast. We will stay on the west side of the system, which will keep us dry as well as bring us the northerly winds. Temps will stay slightly above average due to Northern flow and cool, clear nights. Wednesday night into Thursday the Low shifts East and a High pressure ridge from Mexico pushes northward and settles in the Southern Plains. By the end of next week, our winds will pick up out of the South, giving us the potential for above normal highs in the low 90s once again.

