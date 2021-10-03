Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sunny and Dry Weather Pattern Return for Next Several Days

No rain in the forecast and slightly above normal temperatures for first full week of October
By Reece Cole
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Light, patchy fog low to the ground in some area this morning as strong radiative cooling evaporates the moisture left over from the last few days. This will allow dew points to drop throughout the day, making for a comfortable temps in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds light out of the North at around 5-10 mph.

Tonight we remain mostly clear with light North winds and temperatures getting down to the middle 50s. Another perfect night to open windows and enjoy more Fall-like overnight weather.

Going forward we have no rain chances over the next several days and a low pressure storm system settles in the Southeast. We will stay on the west side of the system, which will keep us dry as well as bring us the northerly winds. Temps will stay slightly above average due to Northern flow and cool, clear nights. Wednesday night into Thursday the Low shifts East and a High pressure ridge from Mexico pushes northward and settles in the Southern Plains. By the end of next week, our winds will pick up out of the South, giving us the potential for above normal highs in the low 90s once again.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton
Amanda Coulter
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton
Fort Sill Troops return to base from conducting ground combat operations in Mojave desert.
Fort Sill troops return to base after ground combat training
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
More details released in Thursday attack in Lawton
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains...
Public comments sought for proposed changes to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Shoppers picked up items from productions like the Lion King, Spamalot and Young Frankenstein.
Lawton Community Theatre fundraises with Halloween costume sale
The entries included sayings, movie characters, and even artistic renderings of Elvis Presley...
Quilt N Bee hosts traveling quilt show
Shoppers picked up items from productions like the Lion King, Spamalot and Young Frankenstein.
LCT hosts Halloween costume sale
The entries included sayings, movie characters, and even artistic renderings of Elvis Presley...
Traveling quilt show comes to Cache