140 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 11,288 active cases statewide.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control reported 140 new deaths from the Coronavirus since Friday.

The 140 newly reported deaths brings the state’s total number of deaths from the Coronavirus since the pandemic began to 10,472.

Meanwhile, 3,839 new cases of the virus were reported since Friday.

785 new cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, while 1,517 were reported Sunday and 1,537 were reported Saturday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now at 1,331.

There are currently 11,288 active cases statewide.

