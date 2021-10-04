7News First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny with a quick warmup at the end of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and calm with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a closed low develops over the Mississippi River Valley, where cooler air could advect into the region and dry air will be reinforced. Therefore, expect bright & sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

By Thursday a ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest allowing for a quick warmup into the low 90s by the afternoon. The warming trend continues with temperatures a few degrees warmer to end the workweek. Winds will increase into the upcoming weekend due to a tighter pressure gradient with wind gusts approaching up to 30 mph.

A cold front will arrive late Sunday evening bringing our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, there doesn’t seem to be enough energy to support strong/severe thunderstorms. Long-term models suggest unimpressive rainfall totals along and ahead of the front. Regardless of rain, this front will cool us off by several degrees into next week.

