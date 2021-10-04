Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny with a quick warmup at the end of the workweek

Next cold front arrives Sunday evening
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and calm with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a closed low develops over the Mississippi River Valley, where cooler air could advect into the region and dry air will be reinforced. Therefore, expect bright & sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

By Thursday a ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest allowing for a quick warmup into the low 90s by the afternoon. The warming trend continues with temperatures a few degrees warmer to end the workweek. Winds will increase into the upcoming weekend due to a tighter pressure gradient with wind gusts approaching up to 30 mph.

A cold front will arrive late Sunday evening bringing our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, there doesn’t seem to be enough energy to support strong/severe thunderstorms. Long-term models suggest unimpressive rainfall totals along and ahead of the front. Regardless of rain, this front will cool us off by several degrees into next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton
A crash at 75th and Cache road in Comanche County sent three people to the hospital Monday...
Two car crash sends three to the hospital
Amanda Coulter
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton
Authorities in Waurika say a child who was missing for four hours is safe and in good health
Person arrested after kid goes missing in Waurika
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

A manslaughter trial and a second-degree murder trial are happening this week at the Comanche...
Manslaughter, murder trials happening this week at Comanche Co. Courthouse
Manslaughter, murder trials happening this week at Comanche Co. Courthouse
Colby Gilpen of Cameron University receives national award from the Future Farmers of America.
Cameron University student receives prestigious Future Farmers of America award
Authorities arrest Alisha Andrade of Waurika for child stealing.
Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing