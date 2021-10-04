Expert Connections
Cadets join Lawton Police Academy

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Academy welcomed a new class of cadets on Oct. 4.

Ten new cadets started Police CLEET training today.

Eight of the candidates will work at the Lawton Police Department, one will be at the Stephens County Sheriff’s department...and the last one is from the Lawton Fire Department.

Lawton Police Department Cadet Zaria Jessie explained why she wanted to join the police force.

“My long term goals is being a part of the SWAT team, and eventually having, to get the chance to be in a training position and help the incoming classes,” Jessie said. “And also, eventually be a chief, the first female chief, so those are my goals with the department.”

The class will train for 20 weeks, and should be a great asset to the Lawton Police Department

