Cameron University professor’s art chosen for national exhibit

"Backyard" by Jack Crouch
"Backyard" by Jack Crouch(Jack Crouch)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An assistant professor from Cameron University has had two oil paintings chosen for a national exhibit.

Two of Jack Crouch’s pieces, titled “Backyard” and “Weed,” were chosen for the fifth annual Center for Contemporary Arts National Juried Competition and Exhibition.

They will be on display through November 27 at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene, Texas.

“Both paintings are partially realized moments of the growth of my children, as if from a dream,” Crouch said. “Not a complete thought, more like a memory of an experience or day dream of what could be.”

Crouch joined Cameron University in August this year and teaches painting and drawing.

He was born and raised in Illinois.

