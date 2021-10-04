Expert Connections
Cameron University student receives prestigious Future Farmers of America award

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cameron University student will be the recipient of a prestigious national award by the Future Farmers of America.

The American FFA Degree will go to Agriculture Business Management major Colby Gilpen of Faxon.

In order to qualify, the award required that Gilpen had to be a long-standing member of FFA, while receiving an FFA degree, completing secondary instruction in agricultural education, as well as getting outstanding grades.

As far as what Gilpen plans to do after college, he’s got it figured out.

“I’d like to start some kind of reproduction facility as far as embryo transferring and artificial insemination. It’s something that’s always fascinated me, with the new technology that drives today’s industries,” he said. “So I’d really like to stay around here, give back to the community, stay local, keep running our family farm, and growing it of course. But really agriculture has my heart, it has my passion, so I’d like to keep growing and find new ways to innovate the genetics in our world, and to better southwest Oklahoma.”

Gilpen will receive the award during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis later this month.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

