First Alert Forecast (10/4 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today we will see not much going on weather-wise as we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid/upper 80s around Texoma. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be clear, providing good conditions for any nighttime activities. Lows will be in the upper 50s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

We will slightly cool off tomorrow as highs drop to the low/mid 80s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies continue as daytime conditions will be very similar to today.

The next couple days will be very enjoyable, as a low pressure system in the southeast US will direct northerly dry air into Texoma. This will keep temperatures just slightly above average in the low 80s through the middle of the week as sunny skies remain. By Thursday a high pressure ridge will build in from the southwest over the southern US. While we will continue to stay sunny, our temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and 90s by the end of the week thanks to southerly wind flow bringing in hot, dry air. Temperatures this upcoming weekend could reach as high as the mid 90s as we could get close to nearly 15 degrees of above average temperatures.

A trough from the west will push into the central US by early next week, where we could see some relief from the above average temperatures and potentially see our next chance of rain as well. Sunday looks to have a small chance for some showers and storms, with a chance for rain possible through the middle of the week. We will keep you update as models become more accurate on when and who could see rain next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.