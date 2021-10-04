Expert Connections
Goodyear to host career fair in Lawton

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those looking for a job, and ready to hit the ground running, get ready to burn some rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will be holding a career fair on Oct. 8.

It’ll be located at the Goodyear Learning Center, located at 1 Southwest Goodyear Boulevard, and it’s expected to run between 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More information can be fond on their Facebook at Goodyear-Lawton, or on Goodyear’s website.

