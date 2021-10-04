Lawton kids mow 50 yards for free in 32 days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is helping the disabled, veterans, elderly and single parents keep clean yards, by offering free mowing services.

Last week, the kids met their goal of 50 free yards mowed in only 32 days.

Raising Men Lawn Care is an organization that challenges kids across the country to mow 50 yards for people in need in their community for free.

In Oklahoma, 108 children participated in the challenge during September.

Three are right here in Lawton -- Bryce, Freddie and Annabell Mosley.

Their mother Stephanie said it didn’t take much convincing.

“I saw it on Facebook and I showed them the post and I said ‘Do you guys want to do this?’ And they said ‘Yes.’ No hesitation. They wanted to give back,” Stephanie said.

Fourteen-year-old Bryce said he has fun mowing with his siblings, all while helping the elderly, disabled, veterans and single parents in our community.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Bryce said. “They’ve done many things for the community and now it’s our turn to give back to them.”

Stephanie started a Facebook page called Mosley Kids Mowing to connect with people who needed lawn care.

“A lot of people don’t have somebody to help them and some people are on limited funds, so they really have no other option than for somebody just to reach out and help them,” Stephanie said.

The Mosley kids completed the 50 yard challenge last month, but they’re not stopping there.

The children plan to continue mowing lawns, and even hope others in Lawton will be inspired to take on the challenge, too.

“If any kid wants to take part of the challenge and they sign up through the Raising Men Lawn Care Services Non-Profit page, but they don’t have a mower, we are more than willing to lend them a mower and a weed-eater, so they can also compete in this challenge,” Stephanie said.

And Freddie is sharing a tip for those who participate.

“Always know where the lines are.”

If you or someone you know is elderly, disabled, a veteran or a single parent who needs assistance mowing their yard -- you can reach out to the family on their Facebook Page: Mosley Kids Mowing.

