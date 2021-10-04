Man charged with cruelty to animals in Comanche County

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged with cruelty to animals and is accused of attacking a dog in Comanche County.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a home on Potter Street in Indiahoma over an injured dog.

There, they spoke to Thomas Manley, who said he punched the dog in the head because it wouldn’t listen to him.

Manley then walked deputies to the back yard where they saw the dog limp on three legs.

According to court documents, the dog had an injury to its head and what appeared to be open wounds with fur missing as well as swelling around the injuries and an injured rear left leg.

A witness told police they saw Manley slam the dog down in a bathroom and then close the door, then heard the dog yelp in pain.

Manley was taken into custody and later charged with cruelty to animals.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for December 27.

