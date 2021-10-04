Manslaughter, murder trials happening this week at Comanche Co. Courthouse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A manslaughter trial and a second-degree murder trial are happening this week at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Monday, jury selection began in the manslaughter trial of Brittney Poolaw. Poolaw was charged after the autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office was released from the death of her infant in 2020. The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and another drug in the liver and brain. Testimony will continue on Tuesday.

Also happening Tuesday is the second-degree murder trial of Robert Adair Junior. Adair is accused of stabbing Jose Matos in August of 2020 outside the Rodeway Inn on Cache Road in Lawton. According to court documents, Adair was found near the scene and attempted to run from officers. The police say when they caught Adair, he had what appeared to be blood on him, along with a knife in his bag, which they say also had blood on it.

