Nearly $8B in upgrades expected for Oklahoma roadways this decade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly $8 billion in upgrades has been approved for highways across Oklahoma.

The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for 2022 to 2029 was approved Monday, meaning the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will commit nearly $2 billion into highway infrastructure, with nearly $8 billion by the end of the decade.

$484 million was also approved by the Transportation Commission in preventative maintenance through the companion Asset Preservation Plan for 2022 to 2025.

In southwest Oklahoma, that will see around $16 million in operation and access improvements at U.S. 62 and Goodyear Blvd. in Lawton in a partnership with the City of Lawton.

It also includes a four-lane project on U.S. 183 from State Highway 55 at Rocky to Cordell in Washita County. That is estimated to cost around $22 million.

