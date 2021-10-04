Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nearly $8B in upgrades expected for Oklahoma roadways this decade

Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Oklahoma Department of Transportation(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly $8 billion in upgrades has been approved for highways across Oklahoma.

The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for 2022 to 2029 was approved Monday, meaning the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will commit nearly $2 billion into highway infrastructure, with nearly $8 billion by the end of the decade.

$484 million was also approved by the Transportation Commission in preventative maintenance through the companion Asset Preservation Plan for 2022 to 2025.

In southwest Oklahoma, that will see around $16 million in operation and access improvements at U.S. 62 and Goodyear Blvd. in Lawton in a partnership with the City of Lawton.

It also includes a four-lane project on U.S. 183 from State Highway 55 at Rocky to Cordell in Washita County. That is estimated to cost around $22 million.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawton on Saturday.
One dead after Saturday morning shooting in Lawton
Amanda Coulter
Woman faces drug charges in Lawton
A crash at 75th and Cache road in Comanche County sent three people to the hospital Monday...
Two car crash sends three to the hospital
Authorities in Waurika say a child who was missing for four hours is safe and in good health
Person arrested after kid goes missing in Waurika
Fort Sill Troops return to base from conducting ground combat operations in Mojave desert.
Fort Sill troops return to base after ground combat training

Latest News

Last week, the kids met their goal of 50 free yards mowed in only 32 days.
Lawton kids mow 50 yards for free in 32 days
Last week, the kids met their goal of 50 free yards mowed in only 32 days.
Lawton kids mow 50 yards for free in 32 days
There are currently 11,288 active cases statewide.
140 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
"Backyard" by Jack Crouch
Cameron University professor’s art chosen for national exhibit