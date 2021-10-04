Expert Connections
Person arrested after kid goes missing in Waurika

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Waurika, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Waurika say a child who was missing for four hours is safe and in good health.

Around 5:00 Sunday evening, the Waurika Police Department says they received a report of a missing girl with autism. They say she had last been seen playing in her front yard.

After a quick reaction from several state and local agencies, she was found about four hours later at another home in Waurika, where an adult was taken into custody.

