Person arrested after kid goes missing in Waurika

Waurika, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Waurika say a child who was missing for four hours is safe and in good health.

Around 5:00 Sunday evening, the Waurika Police Department says they received a report of a missing girl with autism. They say she had last been seen playing in her front yard.

After a quick reaction from several state and local agencies, she was found about four hours later at another home in Waurika, where an adult was taken into custody.

