Student Veterans Association hosts Chili Fundraiser in Medicine Park
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Student Veterans Association was in studio to talk about their upcoming chili fundraiser this weekend in Medicine Park.
The fundraiser is at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 9 during the Medicine Park Flute Festival and Artwalk and will located at the firehouse.
They will be offering chili with all the trimmings, and the minimum donation will be $5.
The proceeds go to benefit the Lawton area chapter of The Student Veterans of America.
