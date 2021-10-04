Student Veterans Association hosts Chili Fundraiser in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Student Veterans Association was in studio to talk about their upcoming chili fundraiser this weekend in Medicine Park.

The fundraiser is at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 9 during the Medicine Park Flute Festival and Artwalk and will located at the firehouse.

They will be offering chili with all the trimmings, and the minimum donation will be $5.

The proceeds go to benefit the Lawton area chapter of The Student Veterans of America.

