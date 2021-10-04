Two car crash sends three to the hospital

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A crash at 75th and Cache road in Comanche County sent three people to the hospital Monday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper told 7NEWS witnesses told them the cars were headed west on Cache when the White car involved in the wreck slowed down to turn left on 75th, and the black car tried to pass, and that’s when they hit.

Two people that were in the black car were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. A person that was in the white car was driven to the hospital.

