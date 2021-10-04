Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - At around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3, a 10-year-old girl playing in the front yard of her home went missing in Waurika.

Her grandfather stepped inside for just a few minutes, and when he came back outside, she’d vanished.

After searching for a few minutes with no luck, he called 911 to report her missing.

“In a very short minute, it takes one look away and things can go bad. In this particular case, it wasn’t a neglect type situation,” Waurika Chief of Police Matthew Peck said. “It was a simple 10 minutes of him having to take care of something and she went missing.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Game Wardens and even community members began looking for her with Waurika Police Officers.

Sheriff Jeremie Wilson said sometimes when a child is reported missing, it can be a simple misunderstanding and the child is actually with friends.

They knew quickly that was not the case in this situation.

“I’ve got a soft spot for kids in my heart,” Wilson said. “When you have a child who’s been abducted or missing, or maybe the kid went next door, visiting with other kids and a parent or guardian doesn’t know where they’re at and they’re scared. Right then, that puts up all kinds of red flags and we take it serious.”

Hours later, authorities found the girl safe at a home in the neighborhood and arrested Alisha Andrade in connection with the case.

They expect her to be charged with child stealing.

Peck said he’s grateful for the agencies and attentive neighbors that worked together to find her.

“The amount of resources, the amount of personnel it takes for particularly something like this, anything from whether it be a drone where we can search a large area in minutes that would take hours depending on the size to set up perimeters, things of that nature, stuff you can’t do with a four man department,” he said.

And Wilson has a word of advice.

If children want to visit a friend, know the child’s parents well.

“I would urge guardians and parents to watch the children,” Wilson said. “You never know, even in rural America, when something terrible can happen. Unfortunately, we live in a world where there are evil people and our children deserve to be protected.”

He said a fence can also protect your child from predators when they’re playing outside.

