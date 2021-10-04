Expert Connections
Woman arrested after police find meth during traffic stop

Police arrest Heather Chaney for Drug Trafficking.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Police arrested Heather Chaney after they found meth during a routine traffic stop.

Documents show police were notified by dispatch Chaney had a warrant through Muskogee County for possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, police noticed Chaney was shaking and would not make eye contact when speaking with officers. Police then asked Chaney if she would consent to a search of personal belongings and found a baggie of about 37.3 grams of methamphetamine in Chaney’s pants.

Chaney has been charged with Drug Trafficking and her bond has been set at $50,000.

