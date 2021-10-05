Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at 75th and Cache road in Comanche County sent three people to the hospital Monday...
Two car crash sends three to the hospital
Authorities arrest Alisha Andrade of Waurika for child stealing.
Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing
Police arrest Heather Chaney for Drug Trafficking.
Woman arrested after police find meth during traffic stop
A manslaughter trial and a second-degree murder trial are happening this week at the Comanche...
Manslaughter, murder trials happening this week at Comanche Co. Courthouse
Authorities in Waurika say a child who was missing for four hours is safe and in good health
Person arrested after kid goes missing in Waurika

Latest News

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode