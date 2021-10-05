682 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 682 new cases of the Coronavirus Tuesday.

There have been 619,738 total cases of the virus reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 10,475 active cases of the virus in the state currently.

The seven-day average of new cases is at 1,336.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported seven new deaths from the virus in the state, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far to 10,479.

