7News First Alert Weather: The heat returns to end the workweek with another cold front arriving on Sunday

Rain chances possible Sunday-Tuesday of next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies, light winds and dry air will aid in good radiational cooling to take place after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s. You’ll want a light jacket for the morning commute.

On Wednesday, little-to-no cloud cover is expected with fall-like temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. A ridge of high pressure will develop across Texoma from the southwest allowing for a quick warmup into the low 90s by Friday, with temperatures getting a few degrees warmer on Saturday afternoon. A tighter pressure gradient will increase winds out of the south Friday and Saturday and with low relative humidity in place this will bring back elevated fire weather conditions. Wind gusts will range anywhere from 30-35 mph.

On Sunday, a cold front will be approaching the area with some uncertainty on the arrival of the front. If the front arrives later than expected, temperatures could be 4-6 degrees warmer than the current forecast high. Models show a slight chance for rain on Sunday evening with isolated showers & storms possible through Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

