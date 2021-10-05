Altus City Council to discuss closing ramp leading to Altus Air Force Base

Expert Connections
By Will Hutchison
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Potential changes could be on the way to the ramp that leads you to the main entrance of Altus Air Force Base.

The ramp in question takes you from heading North on Veterans Drive to East on Falcon Road. A traffic study done by Altus Air Force Base showed that roughly 150 people each year inadvertently take the ramp that leads directly onto base with nowhere to turn around, despite there being three separate signs letting you know the right lane takes you to the base.

“Even though it’s a minor thing it’s still a report they have to do, it’s an official report. It’s a problem for them, you can’t just tell the people go down here and turn around, you have to go with them and turn them around and make sure they’re heading in the right direction,” said Altus Mayor Robert Garrison.

“This is a request from the base, this is not something we initiated. This is a problem they’ve been dealing with quite a while,” said Altus City Manager Gary Jones.

Right now, if you take the ramp, you can’t turn around, as the ramp leads you all the way to the gate. The proposed solution is closing the ramp and having people go to the light at Falcon Road and Veterans Drive. Officials say that would give people a chance to turn around if they’re mistakenly going on base and would alleviate the problem without adding any additional traffic issues.

“We really don’t anticipate it to have much of an impact at all,” Jones said.

“Your congestion is going to be during a basic three-hour time frame between about six in the morning to about 8:00, 8:30ish. It will back it up a little but it’s probably not going to back it up as much as it already is right there,” Garrison said.

The issue will be discussed by the Altus City Council Tuesday night. If approved, Jones says the changes will be potentially reversible.

“We’re going to propose that we put barricades up, we will not remove the ramp, it’ll be there. Put barricades up and in the chance that we do have some unforeseen difficulties then maybe we can do something different,” Jones said.

If council approves the plan, Jones says they’ll get right to work on getting new signs to alert the community to the new changes

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

