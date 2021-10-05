Expert Connections
Cameron University unveils outdoor fitness court

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University held a ribbon-cutting event this morning to unveil their new outdoor fitness court.

Attendees had the chance to cut up the court with “Ol’ Kim the Aggie,” “Sparky the Firehouse Dog” and “Oozlefinch from the ADA.”

The new and modern Fitness Court is one of three in Oklahoma.

The court is an outdoor bodyweight circuit training system designed for adults of all ages and abilities.

It features a series of full-body functional fitness exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes.

“It’s part of our commitment to your wellness, your health for the long term,” Cameron University President John McArthur said. “Because there’s more to an academic degree than what happens in the classroom. It’s also about your Fitness and your health so that you could go on and you could work and live and raise your families here.”

Users are invited to download the free Fitness Court app, which transforms the court into a digitally supported wellness ecosystem.

Cameron officials hope the court will assist students, and the community, in taking an interest in fitness.

