First Alert Forecast | 10/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a cool but quiet start to this Tuesday morning! Temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s across Texoma so the jacket/ light layer will be needed. However, it’s that time of year where its cool in the mornings but warm by the afternoon. Today will be one of those days, so keep the cute fall-sweaters for later! On tap for us today is a fairly nice day ahead! This afternoon will see highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be filled with sunshine and light northeast winds.

Tonight, the clear skies and light winds will resulting in radiational cooling (fog). So look for isolated to patchy areas for the commute tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s and perhaps a few upper 40s in low-lying areas.

Our current weather pattern will keep today dry and relatively seasonable. A cut-off low that’s oriented to our east will linger allowing for mid 80s today and tomorrow. Wednesday will see more cloud cover for eastern counties but not much. Skies will stay mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. This will stay in place through Thursday before lifting north and fizzling out completely. As this happens, a high pressure system will move in allowing for a ridge to build and a return of south winds. This simply just means a warming trend is inevitable! Day-time highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will rise into the low to mid 90s. This is nearly 15 degrees above average for early October standards.

By Saturday, the ridge moves east and so far there’s good agreement about a cold front pushing southward on Sunday. This front will bring temperatures back down to normal through early next week. One thing that’s a bit fuzzy this far out is rain chances associated with this front. Because of the uncertainty, low end rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday night/ Monday, as a precaution, but we’ll continue to iron out the details as we get closer!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

