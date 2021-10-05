Fundraiser for Trinity Christian Academy facility updates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eileen Hilliard from Trinity Christian Academy talked about their 20th Anniversary Fundraiser, Educating and Developing for the Glory of God, on Oct. 8.

The Silent Auction and Dinner begin at 6 p.m. at Trinity Christian Academy.

There will be dinner provided by Salas Restaurant.

Tickets are are $5 for children 3 to 12, $10 for adults and children 2 and under are free.

Proceeds will support to make improvements to the facility, and replace the flooring in the middle/high school area.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.