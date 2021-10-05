Expert Connections
Interim Regional Administrative Director for Public Health named for south-central Oklahoma

Chris Munn has been named the interim Regional Administrative Director for Public Health District 8 in south-central Oklahoma.
Chris Munn has been named the interim Regional Administrative Director for Public Health District 8 in south-central Oklahoma.(Oklahoma State Department of Health)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has named a new interim Regional Administrative Director for Public Health District 8, which covers south-central Oklahoma.

Chris Munn was named to the position, replacing Mendy Spohn, who was recently named Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Community Health.

District 8 includes Stephens, Jefferson, Carter, Garvin, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray and Pontotoc counties.

Munn is originally from Pauls Valley and has served as a public health specialist in Stephens County for 27 years.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Munn has been the COVID-19 vaccine project manager for District 8 since fall 2020.

Munn is currently on the Board for the Stephens County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the “Pathways to a Healthier You” County Health Improvement Organization.

He graduated from East Central University in Ada, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science.

He is also in the process of completing an MBA at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

