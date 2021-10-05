Expert Connections
New Communications and Marketing Manager named for City of Lawton

Kaley Patterson Dorsey was named as the new Communications and Marketing Manager for the City...
Kaley Patterson Dorsey was named as the new Communications and Marketing Manager for the City of Lawton Tuesday.(City of Lawton)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new Communications and Marketing Manager.

Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn named Kaley Patterson Dorsey to the position Tuesday.

She joined the city in March of this year as a Multimedia Specialist where she helped with public affairs for the city by producing video and graphic design content.

She then served as Interim Communications and Marketing Manager before taking the job full time.

Dorsey graduated from Cameron University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in public relations and a minor in journalism.

She takes over for former Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

