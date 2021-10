LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car went through a Fort Sill fence on Oct. 5.

The crash happened just before noon off 82nd and Rogers Lane in Lawton.

It’s not clear what caused the car to leave the road, but it crashed through a fence before stopping in a wooded area.

Fort Sill crews were on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.