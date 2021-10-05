Nursing home staff shortages leading to limited admissions

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 60-percent of nursing homes throughout the United States are now having to limit new admissions because of staffing shortages.

Like any other nursing home, Country Club Care Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Duncan is dealing with a staff shortage, but that isn’t stopping them from admitting people at this time, yet.

Administrator Cayley Inmon said the only time they’ve had to stop admitting people is when they have a COVID outbreak at the end of last year.

She said she knows that could change at anytime due to COVID.

“We probably have about 10 beds we could admit at this time, but that doesn’t mean if we get a high acute patient that, that won’t change it to like five beds because that one patient is going to take up a lot of time,” Inmon said.

The nursing home is actively posting their job openings to prevent limiting of admissions from happening.

“If staffing doesn’t change we’ll definitely have to limit intakes because you just can’t take care of them to the quality that they need. That’s definitely going to happen eventually,” Inmon said.

It is a different situation at Gregstons Nursing Home in Marlow.

They say they have had to turn down 12 people in the last 30-days.

Normally, they can manage 50 to 60 patients. The staff storage has dropped that number to 40.

Administrator Jessica Garvin said it is heartbreaking having to tell people over the phone or face to face that they aren’t able to help them at this time.

“Especially in Marlow, the people we are taking care of every day they’re our family, they’re our friends, they’re our neighbor. It’s not like in an urban community where you typically don’t know 90-percent of the admission that you’re taking or whatever that looks like,” Garvin said.

Garvin said the stress of the job is one of the many reasons why they are struggling to keep employees or recruit new ones.

“We’ve had four or five tell us they’re leaving for retail jobs. So, it’s not like they’re going from one nursing home to another they’re literally leaving the industry as a whole. We already had a huge workforce shortage of people who wanted to care for us, and that is because it’s physically demanding, it’s emotionally exhausting, and so when you have people leaving the workforce all together it’s detrimental to the industry, and patient care,” Garvin said.

