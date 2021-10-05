Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nursing home staff shortages leading to limited admissions

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 60-percent of nursing homes throughout the United States are now having to limit new admissions because of staffing shortages.

Like any other nursing home, Country Club Care Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Duncan is dealing with a staff shortage, but that isn’t stopping them from admitting people at this time, yet.

Administrator Cayley Inmon said the only time they’ve had to stop admitting people is when they have a COVID outbreak at the end of last year.

She said she knows that could change at anytime due to COVID.

“We probably have about 10 beds we could admit at this time, but that doesn’t mean if we get a high acute patient that, that won’t change it to like five beds because that one patient is going to take up a lot of time,” Inmon said.

The nursing home is actively posting their job openings to prevent limiting of admissions from happening.

“If staffing doesn’t change we’ll definitely have to limit intakes because you just can’t take care of them to the quality that they need. That’s definitely going to happen eventually,” Inmon said.

It is a different situation at Gregstons Nursing Home in Marlow.

They say they have had to turn down 12 people in the last 30-days.

Normally, they can manage 50 to 60 patients. The staff storage has dropped that number to 40.

Administrator Jessica Garvin said it is heartbreaking having to tell people over the phone or face to face that they aren’t able to help them at this time.

“Especially in Marlow, the people we are taking care of every day they’re our family, they’re our friends, they’re our neighbor. It’s not like in an urban community where you typically don’t know 90-percent of the admission that you’re taking or whatever that looks like,” Garvin said.

Garvin said the stress of the job is one of the many reasons why they are struggling to keep employees or recruit new ones.

“We’ve had four or five tell us they’re leaving for retail jobs. So, it’s not like they’re going from one nursing home to another they’re literally leaving the industry as a whole. We already had a huge workforce shortage of people who wanted to care for us, and that is because it’s physically demanding, it’s emotionally exhausting, and so when you have people leaving the workforce all together it’s detrimental to the industry, and patient care,” Garvin said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest Alisha Andrade of Waurika for child stealing.
Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing
A crash at 75th and Cache road in Comanche County sent three people to the hospital Monday...
Two car crash sends three to the hospital
Police arrest Heather Chaney for Drug Trafficking.
Woman arrested after police find meth during traffic stop
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide
A manslaughter trial and a second-degree murder trial are happening this week at the Comanche...
Manslaughter, murder trials happening this week at Comanche Co. Courthouse

Latest News

A car went through a Fort Sill fence off 82nd and Rogers.
No injuries after goes through military base fence
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The heat returns to end the workweek with another cold front arriving on Sunday
Potential changes could be on the way to the ramp that leads you to the main entrance of Altus...
Altus City Council to discuss closing ramp leading to Altus Air Force Base
Eileen Hilliard from Trinity Christian Academy discusses an upcoming fundraiser for facility...
Fundraiser for Trinity Christian Academy facility updates