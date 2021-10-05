Expert Connections
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hosts Online Auction

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s online auction is about to kick off.

The organization decided to hold the auction in lieu of their annual Blue Tie Gala.

The auction will launch Oct. 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will end at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

All proceeds will go to support the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

The United Way supports 19 local non-profits.

The Annual Blue Tie Gala was cancelled this year, due to COVID.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

