Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide

Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.(Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide.

According to Lawton Police, Robert Oliver was found dead at a home on SW New York Ave. early Saturday morning.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO.

