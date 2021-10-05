Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide.

According to Lawton Police, Robert Oliver was found dead at a home on SW New York Ave. early Saturday morning.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO.

