Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter

(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman has been found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter at the Comanche County Courthouse.

The jury returned around 6:30 today with the verdict in Brittney Poolaw’s case.

The jury began deliberating around 3:45 p.m.

An autopsy report stated Poolaw’s child died at 17 weeks gestation.

The report showed it tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and another drug in the liver and brain.

An OBGYN testified on the stand Tuesday as an expert by the state.

The doctor confirmed the fetus was at the gestational age of about 17 weeks and that methamphetamine use can have an effect on the pregnancy, though he say it may not be the direct cause of death for the fetus.

A nurse and medical examiner both testified to seeing congenital abnormalities on the fetus.

Poolaw was sentenced to four years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

